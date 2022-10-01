Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 95 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lincoln Capital Corp decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.70.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $4.38 on Friday, reaching $194.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,267,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,416. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $194.73 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.29.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

