Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEV. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Veritas Investment Research began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a sell rating for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lion Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.54.

Lion Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. Lion Electric has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Lion Electric had a net margin of 219.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $29.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Lion Electric by 40.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 22.2% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

