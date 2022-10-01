Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Invests $802,000 in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF comprises 2.6% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000.
JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA JIRE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.55. 149,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,560. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.56.
