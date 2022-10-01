Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,820 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,488,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.61. 719,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.75. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.43.

