Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 3.2% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $32,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 284,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,065,000 after acquiring an additional 25,818 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.73.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.9 %

LMT stock opened at $386.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $420.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.32. The company has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

