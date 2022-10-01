Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Short Interest Down 16.7% in September

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Loncar China BioPharma ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Loncar China BioPharma ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.36. 1,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $36.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45.

