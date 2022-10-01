London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.60 Per Share

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFIGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from London Finance & Investment Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

London Finance & Investment Group Stock Performance

LFI opened at GBX 34 ($0.41) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.61 million and a PE ratio of 850.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 51.71 and a quick ratio of 51.71. London Finance & Investment Group has a 12-month low of GBX 33 ($0.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 42.80 ($0.52).

About London Finance & Investment Group

(Get Rating)

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

