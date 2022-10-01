Loom Network Market Capitalization Hits $68.63 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $68.63 million and approximately $33.60 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0528 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Loom Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

