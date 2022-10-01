Loopring Trading 5.2% Lower This Week (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Loopring coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001535 BTC on exchanges. Loopring has a total market cap of $406.80 million and $53.66 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loopring Profile

Loopring was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 coins. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

