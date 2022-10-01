Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,293,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76,365 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 4.2% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Lowe’s Companies worth $225,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,049,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,565. The company has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.