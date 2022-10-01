Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 3.1% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LOW traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.81. 6,049,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,711,565. The firm has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

