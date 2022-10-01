LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the August 31st total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LSI Industries news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $40,379.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,129.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $40,379.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,129.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Galeese sold 14,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $121,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,181.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,568 shares of company stock worth $243,442. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSI Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in LSI Industries by 90.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 434,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 205,834 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LSI Industries by 29.1% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 649,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 146,506 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in LSI Industries by 14.5% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,010,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 127,697 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 83.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 162,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 73,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $7.69 on Friday. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $206.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $127.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.04 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

About LSI Industries

(Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.