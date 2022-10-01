LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $289.00

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 289 ($3.49) and last traded at GBX 305.92 ($3.70), with a volume of 47691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 311 ($3.76).

LSL Property Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 325.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 347.95. The firm has a market cap of £272.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.45.

LSL Property Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About LSL Property Services

In other LSL Property Services news, insider Adam Castleton sold 73,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.05), for a total transaction of £245,367.40 ($296,480.67). In other news, insider Adam Castleton sold 73,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.05), for a total transaction of £245,367.40 ($296,480.67). Also, insider David Stewart acquired 7,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 316 ($3.82) per share, for a total transaction of £24,711.20 ($29,858.87).

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

