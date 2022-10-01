Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.04.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a market cap of $58.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.97. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:LUCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lucid Diagnostics news, Director Stanley Lapidus sold 33,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $57,568.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUCD. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 63,687 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

