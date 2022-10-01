Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
LXFR stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $397.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.96.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. Research analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Luxfer news, Director Patrick K. Mullen bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $99,944.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,094. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Luxfer by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.
