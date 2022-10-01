Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

LXFR stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $397.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. Research analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Luxfer news, Director Patrick K. Mullen bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $99,944.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,094. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Luxfer by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

