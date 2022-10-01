LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €811.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €811.00 ($827.55) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €710.00 ($724.49) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($816.33) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($765.31) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($795.92) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($755.10) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €610.40 ($622.86) on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($265.87). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €658.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €621.89.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

