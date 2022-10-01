Lympo Market Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $50.00 (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $50.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010922 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Coin Profile

Lympo Market Token launched on March 16th, 2021. Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins. The official website for Lympo Market Token is lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo Market Token is https://reddit.com/r/LYMPONFT. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is building a sports NFTs ecosystem including NFTs with IP rights of world-famous athletes and clubs. The ecosystem will also include custom sports characters created by various artists and sports influencers.LMT (Lympo Market Token) is the utility token used throughout The Lympo ecosystem as the basis of transactions, interactions, and NFT minting. It is an ERC-20 utility token built on the Ethereum blockchain.LMT can only be acquired with the existing LYM token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo Market Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo Market Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo Market Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

