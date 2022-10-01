Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,100 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Lynas Rare Earths Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Lynas Rare Earths stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.82. 158,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,017. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lynas Rare Earths (LYSDY)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.