Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,100 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Lynas Rare Earths stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.82. 158,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,017. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.