Lynch Asset Management Inc. Has $337,000 Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Roku by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.52.

Roku Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,878,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,327,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.67 and a beta of 1.70. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.17 and a 1-year high of $350.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average is $90.22.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

