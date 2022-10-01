Lynch Asset Management Inc. Has $513,000 Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,891,720.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,318,606.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $340,966.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,891,720.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,318,606.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,178,593 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $100.13. 2,848,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,855. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.86. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.90.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

