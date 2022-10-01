Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Trading Down 4.5%

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Rating) was down 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
Magellan Gold Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20.
About Magellan Gold
Magellan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Idaho. The company's flagship project is 100% owned Center Star Gold Mine that consists of 31 unpatented lode claims totaling 620 acres located near Elk City, Idaho.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magellan Gold (MAGE)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.