Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Trading Down 4.5%

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Rating) was down 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Magellan Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20.

About Magellan Gold

Magellan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Idaho. The company's flagship project is 100% owned Center Star Gold Mine that consists of 31 unpatented lode claims totaling 620 acres located near Elk City, Idaho.

