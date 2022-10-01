Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Magnis Energy Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS MNSEF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.25. 133,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,753. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30. Magnis Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.58.

Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, Australia, and Tanzania. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in southeast Tanzania.

