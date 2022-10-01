Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Magnis Energy Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS MNSEF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.25. 133,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,753. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30. Magnis Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.58.
Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magnis Energy Technologies (MNSEF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.