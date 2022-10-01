Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 218,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,690,624 shares.The stock last traded at $15.61 and had previously closed at $16.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

Institutional Trading of Manulife Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 44,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 71,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

