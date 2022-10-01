Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Short Interest Update

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,646,100 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the August 31st total of 2,353,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.7 days.

Marathon Gold Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Marathon Gold stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,489. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.74.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

