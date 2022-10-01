Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Update

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Marubeni Price Performance

Shares of MARUY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,646. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Marubeni has a 52 week low of $79.47 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $9.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Marubeni will post 24.27 EPS for the current year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and fishery products, and fresh and processed meat; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials. It also provides agri-inputs, contracting services for fertilizer application and crop protection products, technical services, crop protection product formulations, fertilizers, and oilseeds; ICT and real estate services; petrochemicals and plastics, salts and chlor-alkalis, life science products, electronic materials, and inorganic mineral resources and chemicals; and wood chips, biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, sanitary, and building and construction materials, as well as wood products.

