Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) is Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sitrin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Masco makes up 3.4% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Masco by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Masco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Masco by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,925 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.69. 2,564,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,092. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $45.27 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

