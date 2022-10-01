MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Purchased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

MasTec Price Performance

MasTec stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.50. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. MasTec’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.