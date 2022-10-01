Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.0% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Price Performance

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $284.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $274.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.89. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.69 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.