Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $80.21

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.21 and traded as low as $67.20. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $68.19, with a volume of 5,683,167 shares traded.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 63,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter.

About Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

