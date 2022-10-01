McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Lowered by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,060,325,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Stephens started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $230.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.03. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

