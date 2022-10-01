McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in McKesson were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.46.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.87. The stock had a trading volume of 859,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,519. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $375.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.53 and its 200-day moving average is $330.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

