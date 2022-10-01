MDsquare Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (TMED)

MDsquare (TMED) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One MDsquare coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MDsquare has traded 247.6% higher against the US dollar. MDsquare has a market cap of $1.09 million and $23,426.00 worth of MDsquare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MDsquare Profile

MDsquare launched on October 20th, 2018. MDsquare’s total supply is 28,000,000,000 coins. MDsquare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MDsquare is www.mdsqr.io/en.html. The official message board for MDsquare is medium.com/@mdsquare.

MDsquare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TMED remote health care platform is designed to enable medical institutions to effectively utilize medical resources to provide health care beyond the time, physical distance constraints. This has the objective of expanding the medical market.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MDsquare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MDsquare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MDsquare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

