Media Network (MEDIA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.78 Million

Media Network (MEDIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Media Network coin can currently be purchased for $7.14 or 0.00036990 BTC on exchanges. Media Network has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $624,018.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Media Network has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003216 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010919 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069431 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10614287 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00145089 BTC.

About Media Network

The official website for Media Network is media.network. Media Network’s official Twitter account is @Media_FDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Media Network is a new protocol that bypasses traditional CDN providers’ centralized approach for a self-governed and open source solution where everyone can participate. A distributed economy that enables anyone with spare bandwidth resources to monetize them, earning MEDIA Network Tokens in exchange for their contributions to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Media Network directly using U.S. dollars.

