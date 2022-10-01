Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.85

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.85 and traded as high as C$10.97. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$10.93, with a volume of 49,246 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Medical Facilities and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Medical Facilities Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$315.62 million and a PE ratio of 17.31.

Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend

Medical Facilities Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.51%.

(Get Rating)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.