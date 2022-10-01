Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.85

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.85 and traded as high as C$10.97. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$10.93, with a volume of 49,246 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, National Bankshares set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Medical Facilities and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.
Medical Facilities Trading Down 1.8 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$315.62 million and a PE ratio of 17.31.
Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend
Medical Facilities Company Profile
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.
See Also
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.