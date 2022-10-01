MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,613,200 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the August 31st total of 2,942,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins downgraded MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 66,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,297. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

