MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Short Interest Down 24.1% in September

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MELI Kaszek Pioneer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 17.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 17.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Trading Down 0.4 %

MEKA traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.87. 17,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,358. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Company Profile

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

