Memecoin (MEM) Price Down 5.5% This Week

Memecoin (MEM) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Memecoin has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $75,118.00 worth of Memecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Memecoin has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Memecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Memecoin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Memecoin

Memecoin was first traded on June 10th, 2021. Memecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Memecoin’s official Twitter account is @MemeExplorers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Memecoin is https://reddit.com/r/MemeExplorers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Memecoin is meme.com.

Buying and Selling Memecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Memetic assets are financial instruments in the form of ERC-20 smart contracts known as “mTokens” representing any particular meme. These mTokens are purchased, swapped and traded on the platforms Meme Markets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.