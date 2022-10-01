Metaverse Index Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.95 Million (MVI)

Metaverse Index (MVI) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Metaverse Index has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $18,848.00 worth of Metaverse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse Index coin can currently be purchased for $29.28 or 0.00150778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metaverse Index has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse Index alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Metaverse Index Profile

Metaverse Index’s launch date was April 6th, 2021. Metaverse Index’s total supply is 169,155 coins. Metaverse Index’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/mvi.

Buying and Selling Metaverse Index

According to CryptoCompare, “The Metaverse Index is designed to capture the trend of entertainment, sports and business shifting to a virtual environment, with economic activity in this environment taking place on the Ethereum blockchain.The $MVI uses a combination of root market cap and liquidity weighting to arrive at the final index weights.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.