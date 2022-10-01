Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 713,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,078,000 after buying an additional 317,985 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,684.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 889,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after acquiring an additional 840,095 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 337,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after buying an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 671.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 45,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.5 %

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.80. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

