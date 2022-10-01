Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.06)-$0.14 EPS.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. UBS Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.61.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

