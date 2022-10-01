Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Acquires 1,216 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 15.6% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 26.8% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $111.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

