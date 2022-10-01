Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Cuts Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. STERIS accounts for approximately 1.7% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA owned 0.06% of STERIS worth $13,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 121.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $166.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $160.08 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.40%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

