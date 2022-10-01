Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

