Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Aptiv by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1,515.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv Trading Down 2.8 %

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,887,195 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APTV opened at $78.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $78.08 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.21, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.