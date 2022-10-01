Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $8.11 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.03 and its 200-day moving average is $99.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

