Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Purchases 163 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $248.77 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.80 and its 200 day moving average is $273.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

