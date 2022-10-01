Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Reduces Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $46.52 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.73.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.60%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on TTE shares. Cowen cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
