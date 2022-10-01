Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 100 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $222.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $222.61 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

