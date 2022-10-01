Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 1,221 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in 3M were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $110.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. 3M has a 52-week low of $110.39 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.70. The stock has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

