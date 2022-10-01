Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 150 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Linde by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,192 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $504,023,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Linde by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,221 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.60.

Linde Stock Down 0.0 %

LIN stock opened at $269.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

